Stock Markets Surge Amid Uncertainty in U.S. Election

U.S. stock futures soared as speculation mounted over Donald Trump's possible presidential victory, while markets reacted to potential fiscal policies impacting inflation, the dollar, and bond yields. Treasury yields hit a four-month high, and cryptocurrencies surged amid market uncertainty.

Updated: 06-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:27 IST
Image Credit:

Global markets experienced significant swings as speculation over the U.S. presidential election gripped investors. Republican candidate Donald Trump took an early lead, causing U.S. stock futures and the dollar to surge.

Treasury yields soared to four-month highs, with certain betting platforms favoring Trump's presidential prospects. Analysts warn his policies might boost inflation and bond yields more significantly than those of his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

Currency and commodity markets were also volatile. The dollar rose sharply, leading to speculation in China, while oil and gold prices fluctuated. Investors remain watchful as key battleground states continue to count votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

