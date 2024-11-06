Commodity Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Election Rally

In the wake of Donald Trump's triumph in the U.S. presidential election, commodity markets witnessed significant turbulence on Wednesday. Key commodities, ranging from oil and gas to metals and grains, experienced substantial declines as the U.S. dollar surged on expectations of policy changes under the new administration.

Oil prices plunged by over 1% amid a robust dollar rally, the largest since March 2023, reflecting investor anticipation of heightened interest rates to counter potential inflation driven by new tariffs. This financial shift has rendered dollar-denominated commodities pricier for international buyers, compounding the market's volatility.

Meanwhile, industries reliant on commodities, such as China's metal sector, brace for challenges as Trump has vowed to implement hefty tariffs on Chinese imports, likely escalating trade disputes. Additionally, agricultural commodities like soybeans face pressures amid potential disruptions in trade with China, highlighting the far-reaching effects of this electoral outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)