Heroic Minister's Quick Action Saves Injured Women on Tadepalli Highway

In a commendable act of leadership and compassion, Andhra Pradesh minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles, S Savitha, intervened to help four women injured in a road accident on the Tadepalli highway.

The women, Adilakshmi, Narayanamma, Saraswati, and another Narayanamma, were on their way home after work when a bus from Vijayawada to Guntur struck them. Minister Savitha, passing by the scene, immediately transported them to Mangalagiri NRI Hospital using her own vehicle, bypassing the ambulance wait.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Minister Savitha ensured the injured received the best medical attention and personally instructed the doctors. One woman's condition is critical following the accident. Her timely intervention garnered praise from witnesses, amid a significant traffic delay caused by the incident.

