Heroic Minister's Quick Action Saves Injured Women on Tadepalli Highway

Andhra Pradesh minister S Savitha rushes four injured women to the hospital after a bus accident on the Tadepalli highway, foregoing the wait for an ambulance. Her swift actions and compassion earn public praise amid a significant traffic jam caused by the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:01 IST
Heroic Minister's Quick Action Saves Injured Women on Tadepalli Highway
Andhra Pradesh Minister S Savitha at the incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable act of leadership and compassion, Andhra Pradesh minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms, and Textiles, S Savitha, intervened to help four women injured in a road accident on the Tadepalli highway.

The women, Adilakshmi, Narayanamma, Saraswati, and another Narayanamma, were on their way home after work when a bus from Vijayawada to Guntur struck them. Minister Savitha, passing by the scene, immediately transported them to Mangalagiri NRI Hospital using her own vehicle, bypassing the ambulance wait.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Minister Savitha ensured the injured received the best medical attention and personally instructed the doctors. One woman's condition is critical following the accident. Her timely intervention garnered praise from witnesses, amid a significant traffic delay caused by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

