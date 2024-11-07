Union Minister Reddy Criticizes MVA's Poll Promises as 'False Guarantees'

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has labeled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition's five election guarantees for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections as 'false' promises. He accused the Congress party of failing to implement similar poll assurances in states where it holds power, such as Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Reddy condemned the party for misleading the public and not fulfilling promises made to farmers, women, and youth. "No voter is ready to trust Congress," he stated, affirming that the public places their trust in Prime Minister Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party's commitments.

The opposition MVA, however, unveiled a series of welfare promises, including the Mahalakshmi Yojana for women with monthly financial aid and free bus rides, waiving up to Rs 3 lakh in farm loans, a caste census, increased reservations, and significant health and unemployment benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)