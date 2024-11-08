Left Menu

Chhath Festival: Devotees Offer Arghya to Rising Sun Across India

Across India, thousands of devotees gathered at riverbanks to offer 'Arghya' to the rising Sun as part of the Chhath festival. This four-day celebration sees worshippers pray for the happiness, peace, and protection of their families, fasting in gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:03 IST
Chhath Festival: Devotees Offer Arghya to Rising Sun Across India
Devotees offer 'Arghya' to riisng sun on last day of Chhath Puja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of devotion, thousands gathered across India to offer 'Arghya' to the rising Sun during the concluding day of the revered Chhath festival.

This four-day festival sees families unite at riverbanks, including major sites in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, to express gratitude to the Sun God.

Alongside traditional prayers and rituals, devotees fast to symbolize respect for the celestial deity's role in sustaining life on Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024