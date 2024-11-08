Chhath Festival: Devotees Offer Arghya to Rising Sun Across India

In a vibrant display of devotion, thousands gathered across India to offer 'Arghya' to the rising Sun during the concluding day of the revered Chhath festival.

This four-day festival sees families unite at riverbanks, including major sites in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, to express gratitude to the Sun God.

Alongside traditional prayers and rituals, devotees fast to symbolize respect for the celestial deity's role in sustaining life on Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)