Chhath Festival: Devotees Offer Arghya to Rising Sun Across India
Across India, thousands of devotees gathered at riverbanks to offer 'Arghya' to the rising Sun as part of the Chhath festival. This four-day celebration sees worshippers pray for the happiness, peace, and protection of their families, fasting in gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life.
In a vibrant display of devotion, thousands gathered across India to offer 'Arghya' to the rising Sun during the concluding day of the revered Chhath festival.
This four-day festival sees families unite at riverbanks, including major sites in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, to express gratitude to the Sun God.
Alongside traditional prayers and rituals, devotees fast to symbolize respect for the celestial deity's role in sustaining life on Earth.
