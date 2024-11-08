Left Menu

China's Strategic Trade Boost: Unleashing Export Growth Potential

China's cabinet approved new measures to enhance foreign trade, coinciding with the fastest export growth in over two years. The strategies include expanding export credit insurance, advancing cross-border e-commerce, and enhancing trade shipping security, with an emphasis on safeguarding jobs within trade-related firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:07 IST
China's Strategic Trade Boost: Unleashing Export Growth Potential
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

In a bid to fortify its foreign trade sector, China's cabinet has sanctioned a series of measures aimed at sustaining the robust export growth witnessed in October, which marked the fastest increase in over two years, according to state media reports.

The strategic initiatives entail broadening the scope of export credit insurance, fostering developments in cross-border e-commerce, and boosting the nation's trade shipping security capabilities, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

Additionally, China plans to ramp up support for trade enterprises to secure employment within the sector, reflecting a broader economic strategy that includes fiscal stimulus to stimulate growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024