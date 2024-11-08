Toxic Cargo Controversy: Hazardous Waste Scandal Unfolds in Albania
A ship suspected of transporting hazardous waste has docked at Albania's main port. Prosecutors have ordered tests on its contents, amid accusations of illegal waste trafficking. The ship, flagged by the Basel Action Network, is believed to carry toxic steel dust. The case is under investigation.
- Country:
- Albania
A vessel suspected of transporting a large quantity of hazardous waste arrived at Albania's main port last Friday, following an investigative order from prosecutors to test its cargo.
The Moliva XA443A, flying a Turkish flag, remained anchored 1.5 kilometers from the port of Durres until authorities identified a suitable off-port location to store the suspect containers, as per officials from the Port and Prosecutor's Office.
Basel Action Network flagged the ship earlier, suspecting it carried 2,100 tons of toxic steel dust. The Albanian government is currently facing scrutiny over alleged illegal trafficking, while maintaining that proper checks were conducted. The investigation continues as calls for transparency grow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain to Ban Single-Use Vapes: A Step Towards Environmental and Public Health
England to Ban Single-Use Vapes to Protect Kids and Environment
Mormugao Port Authority Recognized Globally for Green Shipping Initiative under Environment Ship Index
Ryan International School Wins World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2024
Himachal CM Slams BJP, Commits to Youth Employment and Environmental Conservation