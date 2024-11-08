Toxic Cargo Controversy: Hazardous Waste Scandal Unfolds in Albania

A vessel suspected of transporting a large quantity of hazardous waste arrived at Albania's main port last Friday, following an investigative order from prosecutors to test its cargo.

The Moliva XA443A, flying a Turkish flag, remained anchored 1.5 kilometers from the port of Durres until authorities identified a suitable off-port location to store the suspect containers, as per officials from the Port and Prosecutor's Office.

Basel Action Network flagged the ship earlier, suspecting it carried 2,100 tons of toxic steel dust. The Albanian government is currently facing scrutiny over alleged illegal trafficking, while maintaining that proper checks were conducted. The investigation continues as calls for transparency grow.

