Terror Strikes at Sea: Italian Prosecutors Investigate Oil Tanker Explosions

Italian prosecutors are probing a potential terrorism link after an explosion damaged an oil tanker in northern Italy. The Seajewel, a Greek-operated vessel, suffered damage when anchored, part of a series of unexplained blasts involving three oil tankers. Authorities are investigating these incidents, suspecting terrorist intent.

Terror Strikes at Sea: Italian Prosecutors Investigate Oil Tanker Explosions
Italian prosecutors have launched a terrorism investigation following an explosion that damaged an oil tanker off northern Italy, as confirmed by Genoa's chief prosecutor on Thursday.

The Greek-operated crude oil tanker Seajewel experienced two explosions on Saturday, resulting in a significant breach below the waterline, while it was anchored off the port of Savona-Vado.

Three oil tankers have been damaged in separate incidents across the Mediterranean over the past month; all had recently visited Russian ports, sources and ship tracking data reveal. Genoa's Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating potential terrorism links in these recent maritime mishaps.

