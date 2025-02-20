Terror Strikes at Sea: Italian Prosecutors Investigate Oil Tanker Explosions
Italian prosecutors are probing a potential terrorism link after an explosion damaged an oil tanker in northern Italy. The Seajewel, a Greek-operated vessel, suffered damage when anchored, part of a series of unexplained blasts involving three oil tankers. Authorities are investigating these incidents, suspecting terrorist intent.
Italian prosecutors have launched a terrorism investigation following an explosion that damaged an oil tanker off northern Italy, as confirmed by Genoa's chief prosecutor on Thursday.
The Greek-operated crude oil tanker Seajewel experienced two explosions on Saturday, resulting in a significant breach below the waterline, while it was anchored off the port of Savona-Vado.
Three oil tankers have been damaged in separate incidents across the Mediterranean over the past month; all had recently visited Russian ports, sources and ship tracking data reveal. Genoa's Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating potential terrorism links in these recent maritime mishaps.
