Deve Gowda Defends Family's Political Legacy Amid Criticism

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda defends his family's political heritage against Congress criticism, emphasizing hardships and compassion for farmers. He questions Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar's empathy and accuses the party of misusing funds. Gowda vows to remain politically active and criticizes the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:35 IST
National President of Janta Dal (Secular) H D Deve Gowda (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda has come forward in defense of his family's political legacy amidst criticism from Congress leaders. Addressing the media in Chinnakuruli village, Pandavapura, Deve Gowda lamented the hardships his family endured, stating, "Tears are an inheritance in our family."

Reacting to Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar's recent tour of Channapatna, Deve Gowda questioned Shivakumar's empathy for farmers and juxtaposed this with his family's longstanding connection to the rural poor. "Have you ever seen D.K. Shivakumar shed a tear?" he asked, challenging the Congress party's sensitivity towards pressing agricultural issues.

Deve Gowda accused the Congress of misappropriating Rs. 80 crore from the Valmiki community for political campaigns. Resolute in his political mission, he declared he will not cease his efforts to preserve his regional party and ensure the removal of the current government, holding up his ally, Prime Minister Modi, as a commendable leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

