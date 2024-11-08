Left Menu

EU Weighs U.S. LNG to Cut Costs, Reduce Russian Dependence

The European Union is considering replacing its imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) with cheaper alternatives from the United States, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She emphasized the need for engagement and negotiation, particularly in light of potential trade policy shifts under a future U.S. administration.

Updated: 08-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:00 IST
The European Union is contemplating a significant shift in its energy import strategy by potentially sourcing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States rather than Russia. This strategic consideration was revealed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference on Friday.

Von der Leyen highlighted the economic advantages of American LNG, describing it as a more cost-effective option that could help lower overall energy prices for the EU. This move is being considered at a time when transatlantic relationships and trade policies may experience change with the possible upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. President.

In anticipation of these potential policy shifts, von der Leyen stressed the importance of engaging with the United States, examining shared interests, and pursuing negotiations to align on trade strategies. The EU's energy security and economic planning seem to be guiding these proposed adjustments.

