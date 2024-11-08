Russia's $60M Diesel Lifeline to Hurricane-hit Cuba

In a move of international solidarity, Russia has announced a significant aid package to Cuba, pledging 80,000 tons of diesel fuel valued at $60 million. This support comes as the island grapples with a debilitating energy crisis, exacerbated by the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Rafael.

Hurricane Rafael devastated Cuba with winds exceeding 115 mph (185 kph), causing mass destruction by toppling telephone poles, uprooting trees, and knocking out power across the island. The collapse of the electric grid added to the woes of a nation already beset by frequent power outages over the past month.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko confirmed Russia's readiness to assist 'brotherly Cuba' in overcoming the crisis via this diesel fuel supply. Meanwhile, local authorities have initiated efforts to restore power to the eastern part of the nation.

