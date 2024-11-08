Left Menu

Russia's $60M Diesel Lifeline to Hurricane-hit Cuba

Russia has committed to delivering 80,000 tons of diesel fuel to Cuba, valued at $60 million, to aid the island amidst its severe energy crisis. This follows the devastation caused by Hurricane Rafael, which led to the collapse of Cuba's electric grid and significant infrastructure damage.

Updated: 08-11-2024 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move of international solidarity, Russia has announced a significant aid package to Cuba, pledging 80,000 tons of diesel fuel valued at $60 million. This support comes as the island grapples with a debilitating energy crisis, exacerbated by the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Rafael.

Hurricane Rafael devastated Cuba with winds exceeding 115 mph (185 kph), causing mass destruction by toppling telephone poles, uprooting trees, and knocking out power across the island. The collapse of the electric grid added to the woes of a nation already beset by frequent power outages over the past month.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko confirmed Russia's readiness to assist 'brotherly Cuba' in overcoming the crisis via this diesel fuel supply. Meanwhile, local authorities have initiated efforts to restore power to the eastern part of the nation.

