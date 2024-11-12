Left Menu

Empowering Gig Workers: NSE and Zomato's Financial Literacy Drive

The National Stock Exchange of India has partnered with Zomato to promote financial literacy among gig economy workers. The initiative aims to educate over 50,000 delivery partners of Zomato on personal finance management. The program will be accessible in multiple languages, promoting inclusivity and financial independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:38 IST
Empowering Gig Workers: NSE and Zomato's Financial Literacy Drive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced a collaboration with Zomato to boost financial literacy and investor awareness among gig economy workers.

This initiative aims to educate more than 50,000 Zomato delivery partners on essential financial topics such as budgeting, saving, and investing. The program will be accessible in various regional languages to ensure inclusivity.

NSE's Chief Business Development Officer, Sriram Krishnan, highlighted the program's role in fostering financial independence and wellbeing among gig workers. Zomato's CEO for Food Delivery, Rakesh Ranjan, emphasized the program's alignment with delivery partners' needs, aiming to expand its reach in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

