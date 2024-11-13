Left Menu

Cultural Splendor: Varanasi's Ganga Mahotsav 2024 Captivates Thousands

Thousands flocked to Varanasi's Assi Ghat to experience the vibrant Ganga Mahotsav 2024, featuring cultural performances like Kathak by Yasmin Singh. Held annually, the festival honors the River Ganges' spiritual significance, with events including classical music, art exhibitions, and the iconic Ganga Aarti ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:29 IST
People throng the ghat during 'Ganga Mahotsav 2024' in Varanasi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi's Assi Ghat became a bustling hub of activity as thousands gathered to witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti during the vibrant Ganga Mahotsav 2024. The four-day festival, running from November 12 to November 15, is an annual celebration that draws people from all over the world to the sacred city.

Among the standout performances was a Kathak recital by Yasmin Singh and her team, who took the stage with a piece inspired by 'Ardhanareshwar,' the half form of Shiva. Singh expressed her joy at performing once again in Varanasi, a city where she has a long-standing artistic connection, recalling her first performance in 2012.

The Ganga Mahotsav is not only a cultural celebration but also a deep tribute to the spiritual heritage of the River Ganges. The festival features an array of events, including classical music performances, captivating art exhibits, invigorating boat races, and the iconic Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, where priests perform elaborate rituals with hymns, and lamps illuminate the holy waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

