Asian Stocks Plummet Amid Soaring U.S. Bond Yields and Inflation Concerns

Asian markets experience significant declines as U.S. bond yields rise sharply. Investors anticipate influential inflation data, impacting Federal Reserve policy movements. The Trump presidency influences fiscal deficit expectations, affecting stock and bond valuations. Bitcoin and commodities like copper, crude oil, and gold fluctuate amid concerns over China's economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:34 IST
In a volatile trading session on Wednesday, Asian stocks faced significant declines, driven by the surge in U.S. bond yields. This upward movement in yields has unsettled investors, who are closely watching for key inflation data that could guide the Federal Reserve's policy direction.

Market analysts attribute these trends to expectations that policies under Donald Trump's administration will increase fiscal deficits and potentially drive inflation, which could affect the trajectory of Federal Reserve interest rates. As a result, a tug-of-war situation has developed between stock and bond markets, influencing their valuations.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin briefly paused after reaching an all-time high, with markets speculating that Trump will create a favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies. Commodities continue to face pressure, especially with the outlook for China's economy uncertain amidst potential trade tariffs under the Trump administration.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

