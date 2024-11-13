Asian Stocks Plummet Amid Soaring U.S. Bond Yields and Inflation Concerns

In a volatile trading session on Wednesday, Asian stocks faced significant declines, driven by the surge in U.S. bond yields. This upward movement in yields has unsettled investors, who are closely watching for key inflation data that could guide the Federal Reserve's policy direction.

Market analysts attribute these trends to expectations that policies under Donald Trump's administration will increase fiscal deficits and potentially drive inflation, which could affect the trajectory of Federal Reserve interest rates. As a result, a tug-of-war situation has developed between stock and bond markets, influencing their valuations.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin briefly paused after reaching an all-time high, with markets speculating that Trump will create a favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies. Commodities continue to face pressure, especially with the outlook for China's economy uncertain amidst potential trade tariffs under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)