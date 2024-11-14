Haryana Implements Supreme Court's SC Reservation Sub-Classification
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the implementation of sub-classification of Scheduled Castes reservations in government jobs, following a Supreme Court ruling. This decision, effective immediately, aligns with the Supreme Court's majority judgement permitting sub-classification within SC/ST reservations, as articulated by a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.
In a significant move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Wednesday that the state will implement sub-classification of reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in government jobs. The announcement came during a session in the Haryana assembly, where CM Saini stressed the importance of informing the house about the Supreme Court's recent decision.
The Supreme Court, on August 1, delivered a landmark 6:1 majority judgement permitting sub-classification within the SC/ST reservations. The seven-judge bench, spearheaded by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, overturned previous rulings that deemed such sub-classifications impermissible, asserting the possibility of sub-classifying for groups that are not homogeneously situated within SC/STs.
While most justices concurred, Justice Bela M. Trivedi dissented, disagreeing on the permissibility of sub-classification. The Court further emphasized the necessity of policy measures to identify the 'creamy layer' among SC/STs and required quantifiable data to substantiate sub-categorization under Article 16(4) of the Constitution, ensuring fair representation in state services.
