Thane's Bus Campaign: Safeguarding Child Safety

Thane city authorities have initiated a campaign to protect children from sexual abuse, using bus advertisements to raise awareness about safety and the POCSO Act. Officials emphasized collective responsibility and legal consequences for offenders to ensure child protection and community involvement for a safer city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thane city officials have embarked on a crucial campaign to combat child sexual abuse, utilizing public transportation to spread awareness. Around 600 buses are now equipped with messages promoting child safety and knowledge about the POCSO Act.

District Collector Ashok Shingare aims to create a community where children are safe, and offenders face strict legal repercussions. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao highlighted the need for communal effort in child safeguarding.

The campaign's overarching goal is to transform Thane into a city that prioritizes the safety of children and educates citizens on their protection options and responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

