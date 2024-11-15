Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu Launches Seaplane Demo in Meghalaya, Boosts Northeast Connectivity and Tourism

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, on a two-day official visit to Meghalaya, inaugurated a seaplane demonstration at Umiam Lake in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Conrad K Sangma. Lauding Meghalaya’s natural beauty, the Minister spoke on the importance of seaplanes in advancing connectivity, tourism, and regional economic growth across India’s unique and remote landscapes.

Reflecting on the inaugural seaplane journey by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 from the Statue of Unity to Ahmedabad, Shri Naidu emphasized that seaplanes embody India’s vision for unified, accessible travel, reaching areas that traditional aircraft cannot access. “Seaplanes have the unique potential to connect hard-to-reach destinations, boost tourism, and uplift local economies,” he said, celebrating the spirit of collaboration between the Central Government and the Meghalaya Government under Chief Minister Sangma's leadership.

Seaplane Connectivity under UDAN and New Operational GuidelinesHighlighting the Ministry’s commitment to seaplane operations under the UDAN scheme, Shri Naidu announced new policies for seamless operation that include simplified non-scheduled operator permits and the removal of water license requirements at designated water aerodromes. These measures are aimed at making seaplanes a core feature in India's aviation landscape. The Minister also underlined the unique tourism potential for Meghalaya, remarking, “With Meghalaya’s breathtaking landscape, seaplane connectivity can attract tourists globally, transforming the state’s tourism sector.”

Embracing the Potential of India's Coastlines, Rivers, and LakesShri Naidu pointed to India's long coastline, extensive rivers, and scenic lakes as invaluable assets for a nationwide seaplane network. He emphasized the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) extension to support seaplane operators, enabling greater investments in aviation infrastructure across India’s unique water-bound landscapes. The Minister appealed to other Northeastern states to consider integrating seaplane connectivity as a regional tourism and economic booster.

Domestic Seaplane Manufacturing Initiative with HAL and Mahindra AerospaceFurthering India’s self-sufficiency, Shri Naidu announced collaborations with Indian manufacturers, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Mahindra Aerospace, to produce domestic seaplanes. This initiative aims to reduce dependency on imports, create jobs, and stimulate innovation in India’s aviation sector. "We aim to make India self-sufficient in seaplane manufacturing, creating jobs and fostering innovation in aviation," he stated.

Seaplane as a Versatile, Amphibian AircraftThe demonstration featured a DeHavilland seaplane from Canada, which the Minister praised for its versatility as an amphibian aircraft capable of landing on land, water, and various challenging terrains. “The possibilities of using this plane are limitless,” he noted, encouraging further exploration of where and how seaplanes could operate in diverse Indian terrains.

Strengthening Northeast Aviation and Connectivity InfrastructureIn addition to the Umiam Lake event, the Minister is attending the 6th Helicopters & Small Aircraft Summit in Shillong, organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the Government of Meghalaya, Pawan Hans Ltd., and FICCI. On November 15, he will continue his engagements at the 2nd North East Aviation Summit and participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations at Shillong's State Central Library, underscoring the Ministry’s support for improving air infrastructure in the Northeast, including Shillong and Tura airports.

A Personal Note of Historic TiesThe Minister expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sangma and reminisced on the personal connection their families share, recalling how their fathers worked together in Parliament with a shared commitment to national development. This legacy, he noted, symbolizes the enduring collaboration required to support Meghalaya’s aviation and tourism future.

Prominent Attendees at the Umiam Lake ProgramThe event at Umiam Lake saw notable attendance from Deputy Chief Minister Shri Sniawbhalang Dhar, MLA Umroi Damanbait Lamare, and other senior officials from both central and state governments, highlighting the support for this pioneering aviation project in the Northeast.

The launch of seaplane connectivity in Meghalaya marks a step towards India's broader vision for regional accessibility and sustainable tourism across its diverse natural landscapes.