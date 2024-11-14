Left Menu

Governor RN Ravi Highlights Potential of Special Children Amidst Society's Indifference

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi emphasizes the immense potential of special children but expresses disappointment over society's inadequate sensitivity towards their needs. Speaking at the 'Governor's Think to Dare' event, he acknowledges their unique qualities and calls for greater awareness and opportunities for them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:16 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo/@rajbhavan_tn). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday underscored the significant potential and qualities possessed by special children, lamenting the lack of adequate sensitivity from both central and state governments. During the 'Governor's Think to Dare: interaction with Young Achievers' event, Ravi expressed delight in congratulating young achievers and their parents.

He remarked on their notable accomplishments, stating, 'You are here because you have achieved something special and extraordinary. Raj Bhavan welcomes those who embark on a journey of achievement.' Addressing a query on limited opportunities for special children, he voiced a concern about the low awareness levels in society and government. Ravi added, 'It is unfortunate that special children are often viewed differently.'

The Governor reiterated his belief in the untapped potential and qualities of special children, highlighting their innocence and lack of possessiveness. He cited figures from the Ministry of Family Welfare and Social Justice, estimating the population of special children to be around 50 lakh, though he suggested this could be an underestimate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

