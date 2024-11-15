Sanctions Deep Dive: Sovcomflot's Financial Struggles Amid Western Pressure

Sovcomflot, Russia's leading tanker group, has disclosed a notable decline in financial performance, blaming Western sanctions. The company's nine-month revenue decreased by 22.2% to $1.22 billion, with core earnings down by 31.5% to $861 million. U.S. sanctions aim to reduce Russia's revenues amidst the Ukraine war.

The Group of Seven and allies have set a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian oil, targeting tankers like Sovcomflot's. Despite these measures, enforcing the cap remains challenging. CEO Igor Tonkovidov noted that sanctions and market changes threaten the group's income.

While over 60% of Russia's seaborne oil exports go to India, Sovcomflot emphasizes its ongoing efforts to navigate these difficulties. The firm is committed to overcoming challenges posed by sanctions and continues to adapt to the evolving market environment.

