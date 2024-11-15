Honoring Bhagwan Birsa Munda: A Celebration of India's Tribal Heritage
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal pays tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, highlighting his legacy as an icon of strength and courage for India's tribal communities. The celebration, marking Janajatiya Gaurav Divas, showcased the Modi government's initiatives boosting tribal welfare and fostering self-reliance and inclusivity.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed Bhagwan Birsa Munda as the 'pride of India's tribal communities,' reflecting on his life as a beacon of strength, unity, and resilience. Sonowal praised Munda's role in galvanizing tribal societies against British colonial rule, emphasizing self-reliance and inclusive growth on his birth anniversary. The nation commemorated this occasion with Janajatiya Gaurav Divas, underlining the tribal communities' significant contributions to nation-building.
Joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Dinjoye Tea Estate in Chabua, Sonowal participated in the virtual inauguration of projects worth Rs 6,900 crore aimed at tribal advancement. The event, rich in cultural performances, underscored the vibrant heritage of Mising, Sonowal Kachari, Mechkachari, Moran, Matak, and Tea tribe communities, celebrating the ethos of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
Sonowal highlighted the Modi government's strides in transforming tribal welfare, particularly through initiatives like the Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Excellence Campaign, which delivers crucial amenities to remote tribal areas. Major achievements include infrastructure development, housing, electrification, solar energy projects, healthcare services, and educational facilities, marking a holistic push towards tribal empowerment. Sonowal affirmed his commitment to advancing these policies, restoring dignity and opportunity to tribal populations.
