Dandi Hawar Fish Market: A Community's Economic Anchor Amid Political Promises

The bustling Dandi Hawar Fish Market serves as a lifeline for approximately two to three lakh people. As the state assembly elections loom, the community of fisherfolk has voiced concerns and pinned hopes on new governance for solutions to their longstanding issues.

This renowned market operates twice daily, showcasing its rich variety of fish including Kingfish, Pomfret, Tiger Prawns, and the seasonal favourite, Bangda (Mackerel). Despite its vibrancy, the market faces challenges like the influx of outsiders impacting local livelihoods and politicians' fleeting interest during election seasons.

One pressing issue highlighted is the lack of healthcare support for the women working under harsh conditions in the market. Sylvester Paul Fernandes, a local fisherman, stressed the need for regular health checkups, emphasizing that a mobile clinic could significantly benefit the workers exposed to the sun for long hours.

Amid these challenges, fishermen embark on grueling early morning trips, spending long hours at sea. They remain hopeful that the incoming government will address their issues, offering more than electoral promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)