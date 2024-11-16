Left Menu

Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Newborns Perish in Devastating Fire

A fire at Jhansi Medical College's Neonatal ICU claimed the lives of 10 newborns. Expressing condolences, Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the country's support for the grieving families. Prime Minister Modi announced compensation for victims' families. Bereaved relatives demand clarity over identification procedures amidst confusion and uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:31 IST
Grieving relatives at the Jhansi Hospital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a deeply tragic incident, a fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Jhansi Medical College on Friday night claimed the lives of 10 newborns. Expressing his condolences, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the nation's solidarity with the grieving families during this challenging time.

According to officials, the catastrophic fire engulfed the facility while 50 newborns were receiving treatment. In the aftermath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial compensation package, extending Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased. The injured would receive Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, as confirmed by the PMO.

The calamity has left families devastated and demanding answers, with many unsure about the fate of their infants. Rani Sen of Jhansi, whose nephew was in the affected NICU, expressed concerns over the hospital's identification measures, urging DNA testing for clarity. Hospital protocols and access restrictions add to the anguish and confusion for relatives seeking closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

