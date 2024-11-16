Left Menu

G20 Leaders Urged to Bolster Climate Finance at Rio Summit

The U.N. climate chief urges G20 leaders to support global climate finance at the upcoming Rio summit to aid COP29 negotiations in Baku. The goal is to secure additional financing for developing countries to tackle climate change impacts. Business leaders support urgent action for a clean energy future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:17 IST
G20 Leaders Urged to Bolster Climate Finance at Rio Summit

The U.N.'s climate chief has urged the world's leading economies to showcase their commitment to global climate finance efforts during the forthcoming summit in Rio de Janeiro. Simon Stiell, in a letter to G20 leaders, emphasized the critical role of their support for securing a deal at the COP29 talks in Baku.

Business leaders have echoed this call, stressing concerns over the lack of progress in Baku. They urged G20 governments to foster an accelerated shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, highlighting the necessity for private sector investment to achieve this transition.

Negotiations at the COP29 conference remain fraught with challenges, particularly around establishing a new annual finance target. Economists stress the need for at least $1 trillion a year to assist developing nations in combating climate change impacts. However, divisions persist, with some oil-producing nations hindering progress towards a cleaner energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024