Shimla: A Winter Wonderland for Global Tourists

Shimla is experiencing a surge in international tourists due to its enchanting climate, scenic beauty, and historical charm. Visitors and local business owners note the rise in foreign travelers this autumn, contributing significantly to the town's economy and confirming its status as a cherished winter destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:36 IST
Shimla has seen surge in international tourists (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shimla remains a magnet for international tourists, with its winter months attracting an increasing number of visitors eager to experience its captivating climate, natural beauty, and historic allure. The trend, noticeable in October, continues with full vigor in November.

Michelle, a tourist from the UK, expressed her delight at Shimla's charm. She described her stay as 'wonderful' and applauded the mesmerizing views, sunsets, and friendly locals. The flora and history combined with ideal weather made it a memorable experience reminiscent of England.

Similarly, Yvonne Ryan, an Australian visitor, praised Shimla for its serene atmosphere and stunning surroundings. She mentioned the fresh and cool weather, drawing parallels with the Australian mountains. Yvonne also appreciated the stark contrast to Delhi's hustle and bustle, finding Shimla's calm and clarity refreshing.

Ishwar Chauhan, manager at Shimla's Combermere Hotel, noted a significant increase in foreign tourists this season. October and November, traditionally strong months for international travel, have seen a noticeable influx, benefiting local businesses and providing economic upliftment.

The state government has announced proactive measures to further boost tourism, enhancing Shimla's appeal as an international winter destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

