Bodoland Mohotsav: Celebrating Culture and Identity with Heritage and Unity

The Bodoland Mohotsav closed its inaugural edition at KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium with a showcase of Bodoland's rich heritage. Leading discussions on language and tourism, the event celebrated Bodo culture through handloom, food, and music, highlighting the significance of the Bodo Peace Accord and the region's journey toward peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:17 IST
Bodoland Mohotsav (Image: Organiser). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inaugural edition of the Bodoland Mohotsav, a two-day event held at KD Jadhav Wrestling Stadium in New Delhi, celebrating the rich heritage, culture, and language of the Bodoland Territorial Region. The festival featured discussions and exhibitions, emphasizing Bodoland's historical and cultural legacy.

Discussions on the National Education Policy 2020 and the use of mother tongue mediums were led by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alongside other notable figures. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Pramod Boro, CEM of Bodoland, explored tourism's role in shaping a vibrant region.

Visitors experienced Bodoland's famed handloom, gastronomy, and music, including items like Bodo Gamosa and GI-tagged Siphung. The festival, organized by the All-Bodo Students' Union and others, honored Bodo martyrs while showcasing the peace and unity post-Bodo Peace Accord, reflecting a thriving, peaceful Bodoland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

