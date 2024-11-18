Left Menu

Nagaland Congress Urges Peace Amid Manipur Unrest

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has resulted in five deaths, displacement, and property destruction. They called upon the central government for immediate action to restore peace. A curfew and internet suspension were implemented due to escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:46 IST
Security forces conduct area domination exercise in Manipur (Photo/@manipur_police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has voiced grave concerns over the unrest in Manipur, which has led to the tragic loss of five lives, widespread displacement, and destruction of ancestral properties. In a strongly-worded release, the NPCC condemned the violence and urged all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, reconciliation, and peacebuilding.

Highlighting the broader implications for the Northeastern region's stability, the committee called on the Indian government to take prompt and significant measures to restore law and order. The statement emphasized the urgency of addressing the root causes of the conflict, ensuring citizen safety, supporting displaced families, and rebuilding trust among diverse communities.

The NPCC also appealed to Manipur's people to shun violence and unite for peace and development, underscoring the region's strength in diversity. In the backdrop of escalating tensions, authorities imposed a total curfew in Imphal on Saturday, followed by a two-day suspension of Internet and mobile services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

