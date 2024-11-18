Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh's Humor Amidst Controversy: The Dry Day Challenge

In response to a legal notice from Telangana's government for avoiding songs about alcohol and drugs, singer Diljit Dosanjh humorously proposed that declaring dry days would stop such songs at his concerts. The notice underlines societal betterment, following complaints about his previous performances promoting such themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:09 IST
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In light of a legal notice issued to singer Diljit Dosanjh by the Telangana government, prohibiting the performance of songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu defended the move as beneficial for society and children. 'The Indian government has established clear guidelines against encouraging such content,' he told ANI.

The notice, delivered shortly before Dosanjh's November 15th concert in Hyderabad, followed a complaint from a resident of Chandigarh who reported similar themes in a New Delhi performance. The directive aims to align with national norms and safeguard societal interests.

However, Dosanjh, known for his Punjabi hits, humorously countered during his Gujarat concert, suggesting that states could declare dry days during his shows to avoid alcohol-themed songs. 'Tweaking lyrics is easy for me,' the singer joked, proposing a playful solution to the controversy. His Hyderabad concert, part of the 'Dil-Luminati' tour, continued with fervor despite the last-minute notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

