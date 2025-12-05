Cal HC refuses to intervene in construction of proposed 'Babri Masjid' at Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Cal HC refuses to intervene in construction of proposed 'Babri Masjid' at Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Calcutta High Court Declines to Halt Mosque Construction Amid Communal Tensions
We could also talk about cooperation in construction of small modular nuclear reactors and floating nuclear power plants: President Putin.
TMC Protests: Battle Over Pending Dues in West Bengal
Indian envoy discusses reconstruction needs with Sri Lanka's Housing Minister after Cyclone Ditwah
Construction begins on Waikato’s new medical school to boost NZ’s primary care