West Bengal's Pioneering Move: Text Messaging for Child Helpline 1098

The West Bengal government is set to introduce a groundbreaking change allowing hearing and speech-impaired children to use text messages to contact the child helpline number 1098. Announced by Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja, this initiative aims to widen accessibility for children to report violence.

During a UNICEF-organized event, Minister Panja engaged with underprivileged students from Kolkata and surrounding areas to discuss their challenges. Shagufta, a hearing-impaired student, highlighted the current limitation to voice calls only and appealed for a text messaging option. Responding positively, Panja assured steps will be taken to integrate this service.

The minister also educated children about various state government programs like 'Kanyashree Prakalpa' and 'Sabuj Sathi' designed to protect their rights. UNICEF's West Bengal Chief, Monjur Hossain, expressed his commitment to creating platforms for children to voice their opinions, especially leading up to World Children's Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)