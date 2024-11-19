Energy in Flux: Market Ripple Effects Amid Nuclear Tensions

Government bonds and the Japanese yen rose significantly on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets. This market shift came in response to President Vladimir Putin's announcement regarding amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine, heightening existing tensions with the United States over the Ukraine conflict.

Investors were reacting to reports of Ukraine employing U.S.-made ATACMS missiles to attack Russian soil. As a result, bond yields dropped and the yen strengthened, reflecting the market's instinct to protect against escalating nuclear threats.

The Swiss franc and gold also saw gains, signaling widespread investor caution. Meanwhile, European and U.S. stock markets faced downturns as fears over geopolitical developments weighed heavily on market sentiments.

