Dollar Eases Amid Global Interest Rate Shifts

The US dollar eased slightly after its largest jump in months due to Federal Reserve rate hikes. The dollar's fluctuation aligns with US interest rates. Market expectations differ from Fed projections, influencing the dollar's vulnerability. Meanwhile, European currencies react to central bank decisions as global interest rates shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:13 IST
Dollar Eases Amid Global Interest Rate Shifts
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The US dollar experienced a slight downturn on Thursday, following a notable surge triggered by Federal Reserve's decision to increase rates and signal further tightening. The US dollar index, which assesses the dollar's strength against six major peers, fell by 0.2%, settling at 100.07 after a 0.7% rise earlier.

According to Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex, the dollar's movement correlates closely with US interest rates. He noted that the dollar corrected slightly as Treasury yields eased after Wednesday's hike. However, a broader uncertainty lingers as market expectations of rate increases differ from the Fed's more conservative projections.

European currencies responded variedly to central bank actions. The euro rose by 0.3% against the dollar, while the British pound showed a decline following the Bank of England's decision to hold steady on rates. Attention now pivots to the Bank of Japan's upcoming decision, which could set a 31-year high in interest rates.

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