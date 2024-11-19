Farmers Rally Against UK's 'Tractor Tax': A Battle for Rural Heritage
Thousands of UK farmers protested against the new inheritance tax, dubbed the 'tractor tax', fearing its impact on their livelihood. The tax, set to be enforced from 2026, requires heirs of farms worth over one million pounds to pay 20% tax, sparking fears of family farms' demise.
In a dramatic protest outside Britain's parliament, thousands of farmers made their voices heard against a newly introduced inheritance tax dubbed the 'tractor tax'. The demonstration saw tractors moving through central London as farmers rallied for the repeal of a measure they argue threatens the survival of family farms and food production.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced criticism symbolized by placards reading 'Starmer the farmer harmer'. The unrest is tied to the inheritance tax policy unveiled last month in the government's budget, under which heirs of farms valued over one million pounds must pay 20% tax starting from 2026.
Critics, including public figures like Jeremy Clarkson, argue the tax undermines rural tradition and weakens farming communities already battling competitive disadvantages and economic pressures. The ruling Labour Party contends that the tax reforms are necessary to fund public services while targeting wealthier estates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
