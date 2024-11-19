Tractor Tax Turmoil: Farmers Rally Against Inheritance Tax in London

In a dramatic display of dissent, thousands of UK farmers converged on Britain's parliament in protest against a controversial inheritance tax, dubbed the 'tractor tax'. Many arrived on tractors, symbolizing their deep-rooted connection to the land, demanding the government rescind the new measure that threatens family farms.

The protest, attended by an estimated 10,000 people, was marked by fiery placards and slogans like 'no farmers, no food, no future'. Farmer Emma Robinson, a key voice among the protesters, expressed outrage, worrying about the future of her 500-year-old family farm under the new tax regime.

Introduced by finance minister Rachel Reeves, the tax applies to farms valued over 1 million pounds, requiring a 20% payment upon inheritance. The government defends it as a necessary move to fund public services, while farmers argue it jeopardizes their livelihoods and the future of rural communities.

