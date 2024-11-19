Left Menu

Tractor Tax Turmoil: Farmers Rally Against Inheritance Tax in London

Thousands of farmers in the UK protested against a new inheritance tax, which they argue could devastate family farms and impact food production. The tax targets farms valued over 1 million pounds, prompting concerns about the viability of passing farms to future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:52 IST
Tractor Tax Turmoil: Farmers Rally Against Inheritance Tax in London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic display of dissent, thousands of UK farmers converged on Britain's parliament in protest against a controversial inheritance tax, dubbed the 'tractor tax'. Many arrived on tractors, symbolizing their deep-rooted connection to the land, demanding the government rescind the new measure that threatens family farms.

The protest, attended by an estimated 10,000 people, was marked by fiery placards and slogans like 'no farmers, no food, no future'. Farmer Emma Robinson, a key voice among the protesters, expressed outrage, worrying about the future of her 500-year-old family farm under the new tax regime.

Introduced by finance minister Rachel Reeves, the tax applies to farms valued over 1 million pounds, requiring a 20% payment upon inheritance. The government defends it as a necessary move to fund public services, while farmers argue it jeopardizes their livelihoods and the future of rural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024