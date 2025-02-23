Keir Starmer's Stand: No Ukraine Talks Without Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared unequivocally that any dialogues on Ukraine's future must involve Ukraine itself, ahead of his crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week. Addressing the Scottish Labour Party conference, he expressed the universal desire to end the bloodshed, especially for Ukrainians who have suffered greatly.

Starmer's visit to Washington occurs as Macron also engages with Trump, aiming to sway him against hastily reaching a ceasefire with Russia. The focus is on keeping Europe in the loop and ensuring military guarantees for Ukraine. Trump recently criticized both Starmer and Macron for their perceived inaction regarding the ongoing conflict.

Starmer reiterated that supporting Ukraine aligns with Britain's moral and national interests, emphasizing stability in Europe as crucial. He voiced readiness for Britain to contribute to Ukraine's security and urged the reshaping of Britain's industrial policies to adapt to the geopolitical landscape.

