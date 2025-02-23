Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Stand: No Ukraine Talks Without Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the necessity of including Ukraine in discussions about its future. He voiced concerns ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Trump and urged a collaborative approach with Europe. Starmer stressed the moral and national interests in maintaining solidarity with Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:49 IST
Keir Starmer's Stand: No Ukraine Talks Without Ukraine
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared unequivocally that any dialogues on Ukraine's future must involve Ukraine itself, ahead of his crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week. Addressing the Scottish Labour Party conference, he expressed the universal desire to end the bloodshed, especially for Ukrainians who have suffered greatly.

Starmer's visit to Washington occurs as Macron also engages with Trump, aiming to sway him against hastily reaching a ceasefire with Russia. The focus is on keeping Europe in the loop and ensuring military guarantees for Ukraine. Trump recently criticized both Starmer and Macron for their perceived inaction regarding the ongoing conflict.

Starmer reiterated that supporting Ukraine aligns with Britain's moral and national interests, emphasizing stability in Europe as crucial. He voiced readiness for Britain to contribute to Ukraine's security and urged the reshaping of Britain's industrial policies to adapt to the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025