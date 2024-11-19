Uttarakhand Unveils New Horizons for Youth Employment and Skill Development

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Skill Development and Employment Conclave at Doon University, where an MoU was signed between Generation India and the Government of Uttarakhand.

Speaking at the event, CM Dhami underscored the conclave's significance in unlocking new possibilities for youth skill development and self-reliance. The Chief Minister detailed government efforts aiming to double the state's GDP, applauding the 1.3 times increase over two years and the 4.4 percent reduction in unemployment.

The chief minister highlighted that Uttarakhand leads in employment for its youth and ranks first in Sustainable Development Goals by NITI Aayog. He expressed ambitions to double GSDP, enhance skill development, and spoke about India's youth potential, asserting the nation's path to economic superpower status, supported by PM Modi's Skill India campaign.

Highlighting various initiatives, including training through the Chief Minister's Self-Employment and Skill Development Schemes, Dhami emphasized making youth 'future-ready' via industry partnerships. He also mentioned efforts to train youth for global opportunities, with plans to send youth to countries like Japan, Germany, and Britain for specialized training.

The conclave will further discuss driving growth in sectors such as AYUSH, tourism, horticulture, and digital marketing, aimed at enhancing policy-making for youth skill development.

