Uddhav Thackeray Prays at Tuljabhavani Ahead of High-Stakes Maharashtra Elections

On the eve of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray performed rituals at the revered Tuljabhavani Temple, expressing hopes for an end to corruption in the state. Known for its religious significance, the temple attracts numerous devotees from across India.

In his remarks to the media, Thackeray voiced aspirations for a government that would enhance Maharashtra's cultural heritage. Reflecting on the scrutiny faced during his campaign, he mentioned that election officials inspected his luggage both during canvassing at Vani and his temple visit.

Thackeray also brought attention to earlier administrative decisions and recent incidents, questioning the investigation into an attack on NCP's Anil Deshmukh. As Maharashtra prepares for polls amid the significant political reconfigurations since 2022, the stakes are high for both Thackeray and his political adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)