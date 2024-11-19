Australia and Turkey Clash Over 2026 UN Climate Summit Host Bid

Australia and Turkey are locked in a diplomatic showdown as they vie to host the 2026 United Nations climate change conference. The contention stems from the prestige and influence that comes with organizing the crucial climate talks, where nearly 200 countries convene to negotiate climate action.

The stalemate was underscored at the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, with both countries refusing to withdraw their bids. Australia's climate minister made a diplomatic visit to Turkey in an effort to sway support, while Turkish officials continued to push their advantages, including reduced emissions due to favorable geographic location.

The hosting decision requires unanimous backing from the U.N.'s Western Europe and Others group, with Australia gaining notable support from Pacific nations conditioned on emphasizing regional climate issues. This showdown raises broader discussions on the role of fossil fuel-producing nations in climate diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)