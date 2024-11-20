U.S. Approves Major F-15K Upgrade Sale to South Korea
The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential $6.2 billion sale that includes the upgrade of South Korea's F-15K aircraft. Boeing Co, RTX Corp, and BAE Systems have been identified as primary contractors overseeing the project, reflecting an enhanced military collaboration between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 01:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move to bolster military ties, the U.S. State Department has approved a potential $6.2 billion deal to upgrade South Korea's F-15K aircraft fleet.
The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that primary contractors for this project include Boeing Co, RTX Corp, and BAE Systems.
This substantial sale underscores the strategic partnership between the United States and South Korea amid evolving regional security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement