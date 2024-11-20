Left Menu

India's Solar Energy Dreams Greeted by Workforce Hurdles

India's solar industry is hindered by inadequate government funding and a shortage of skilled labor, threatening its clean energy goals and the 'Make in India' program. The sector faces rising costs, project delays, and attrition, calling for increased funding and training to bridge a 1.2 million skill gap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:02 IST
India's Solar Energy Dreams Greeted by Workforce Hurdles

India's ambitions to expand local manufacturing in the solar industry are stumbling over inadequate government support and a skills shortage, potentially jeopardizing the country's clean energy agenda, industry leaders have warned.

Despite imposing tariffs on Chinese imports and setting aside $3 billion in incentives for domestic manufacturers, the challenges of high costs and delayed projects threaten both India's environmental commitments and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.

Experts stress the need for enhanced funding and training programs to meet escalating demands, as a staggering 1.2 million skill gap looms. Without intervention, India's goal to increase non-fossil fuel capacity by 50 GW annually to 500 GW by 2030 could fall short.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024