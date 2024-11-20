India's Solar Energy Dreams Greeted by Workforce Hurdles

India's ambitions to expand local manufacturing in the solar industry are stumbling over inadequate government support and a skills shortage, potentially jeopardizing the country's clean energy agenda, industry leaders have warned.

Despite imposing tariffs on Chinese imports and setting aside $3 billion in incentives for domestic manufacturers, the challenges of high costs and delayed projects threaten both India's environmental commitments and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.

Experts stress the need for enhanced funding and training programs to meet escalating demands, as a staggering 1.2 million skill gap looms. Without intervention, India's goal to increase non-fossil fuel capacity by 50 GW annually to 500 GW by 2030 could fall short.

(With inputs from agencies.)