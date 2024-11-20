France Urges Iran for Nuclear Compliance Amid Tensions
France's foreign minister implores Iran to adhere to nuclear commitments following a resolution by European powers at the U.N.'s nuclear agency. The E3 nations push for a return to diplomatic negotiations after the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
The French Foreign Minister has stressed the urgent need for Iran to uphold its nuclear responsibilities and engage cooperatively with the United Nations' nuclear oversight body. This comes in the aftermath of European powers submitting a resolution against Iran at the agency.
According to France's Foreign Ministry, Iran's continued nuclear escalation is troubling and poses significant proliferation risks, as discussed in a conversation between France's Jean-Noel Barrot and Iran's Abbas Araqchi.
The E3 group, comprising France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, remains committed to rekindling negotiations with Iran aimed at securing a diplomatic resolution. These nations, integral to the now-defunct 2015 nuclear agreement, have lobbied for a comprehensive report on Iran's nuclear undertakings at the International Atomic Energy Agency.
