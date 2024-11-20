Left Menu

E-Mobility Revolution: African Nations Steer Toward Cleaner Transport

African countries are accelerating a shift toward e-mobility, with nations like Kenya and Rwanda at the forefront. Electric motorcycles and buses are becoming common, aimed at reducing emissions. Despite growth, investment hurdles persist, with hopes pinned on the upcoming COP29 climate summit for renewed support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:02 IST
E-Mobility Revolution: African Nations Steer Toward Cleaner Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

African countries are rapidly embracing the e-mobility sector, with electric vehicles (EVs) increasingly populating the streets of cities like Nairobi and Kigali. This shift sees electric motorcycles and buses leading the charge, offering a quieter, more cost-effective, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

The expansion of the e-mobility industry has been met with investment challenges, as stakeholders seek more robust backing at international forums like the COP29 climate summit. Industry leaders emphasize the need for governmental support, including new infrastructure and EV-related targets, to ensure continued momentum.

Despite hurdles, African nations are innovating with incentives such as tax exemptions and creative financing models. However, limited charging infrastructure and access to capital remain significant obstacles. With growing electric vehicle startups and unused renewable energy sources, the continent aims to become a leader in sustainable public transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024