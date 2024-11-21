Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: Gujarat Police Seize 700 kg Methamphetamine, Arrests Follow

Ahmedabad Police arrested a history-sheeter, seizing MDMA worth Rs 1.3 crore, weapons, and cash. Concurrently, a joint operation intercepted 700 kg meth in Gujarat waters, arresting eight Iranians. Union Home Minister praised the efforts in line with PM Modi's vision for a drug-free Bharat, marking a significant step in tackling drug trafficking.

Updated: 21-11-2024 12:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police has dismantled a major narcotics network by arresting Zishan Datta Pawale, a notorious criminal. The arrest led to the seizure of 1.23 kilograms of MDMA, estimated to be worth Rs 1.3 crore. Authorities stated Zishan is implicated in eight previous offenses and is a fugitive in two more serious cases.

In a related development in the Danilimda area, law enforcement officials confiscated two firearms, 40 live rounds, and Rs 18 lakh in cash. The investigation is ongoing. Earlier this week, a significant operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Indian Navy, and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) resulted in the arrest of eight Iranian nationals and the seizure of 700 kilograms of illicit drugs.

Public prosecutor Shailesh Parmar reported that the joint operation succeeded in detaining the Iranian suspects, now in custody for four days. Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the agencies on social media, emphasizing the achievement as compatible with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a drug-free Bharat, indicating significant progress in the fight against international drug cartels.

