International MDMA Smuggling Crackdown: Arrest in Kozhikode
Excise officials have apprehended Mirsa Sahad in Kozhikode for ordering MDMA from Germany via the dark web. The drugs were intercepted through international mail. Payment was made using cryptocurrency. Officials seized narcotics, laptops, and smartphones. An investigation continues.
Excise officers in Kozhikode, Monday, arrested 29-year-old Mirsa Sahad for allegedly ordering MDMA from Germany through international postal services.
The drugs were seized after a tip-off from the Kochi International Postal Appraisal, revealing cryptocurrency transactions on the dark web.
Officials confiscated narcotics, laptops, and smartphones linked to the operation, stating that further investigations are ongoing.
