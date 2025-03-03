International MDMA Smuggling Crackdown: Arrest in Kozhikode

Excise officers in Kozhikode, Monday, arrested 29-year-old Mirsa Sahad for allegedly ordering MDMA from Germany through international postal services.

The drugs were seized after a tip-off from the Kochi International Postal Appraisal, revealing cryptocurrency transactions on the dark web.

Officials confiscated narcotics, laptops, and smartphones linked to the operation, stating that further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)