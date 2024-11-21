Left Menu

Kerala's Cry for Help: CM Vijayan Criticizes Centre's Neglect on Disaster Aid

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized the Central government for neglecting Kerala's needs, particularly in disaster relief and financial assistance. Despite extensive devastation from disasters, Kerala's pleas for special aid have gone unanswered, and significant financial planning has been impacted due to reduced borrowing limits.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has voiced strong criticism against the Central government, accusing it of ignoring the state's pressing needs, particularly in the face of recent disasters. Speaking on Thursday, Vijayan asserted the importance of advocating for Kerala's interests in Parliament and lamented the ongoing neglect faced by the state. He emphasized the detrimental impact of reduced borrowing limits on Kerala's financial strategy.

Highlighting the severe damage caused by the Mundakkai and Chooralmala disasters, Vijayan stated these incidents rank among the worst in the nation's history. Despite clearly communicating the state's requirements, the desired special financial aid amounting to Rs 1,222 crore has not been forthcoming from the Centre. He criticized the State Disaster Response Fund as merely a standard allocation, rather than the special aid needed.

Further, Vijayan accused the Centre of delaying disaster relief efforts and called for the Meppadi and Chooralmala disasters to be recognized as national calamities. He also pointed to the lack of loan waivers for those affected by the disasters. The Chief Minister called on Kerala to unite in demanding crucial investments, including Rs 1,542 crore for capital projects and conversions of Vizhinjam VGF funds into grants, along with approval for the eco-sensitive zones notification.

The state recently suffered a devastating landslide on July 30, causing over 300 deaths and widespread destruction. Vijayan had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for financial assistance to rehabilitate those affected and address climate change challenges. He submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister and detailed the extent of the disasters during a visit to the affected areas in Wayanad, as reported by the Chief Minister's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

