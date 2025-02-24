Protests Erupt Over Delayed Rehabilitation for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Protests erupted in Wayanad and New Delhi demanding timely rehabilitation for the survivors of the devastating Mundakai-Chooramala landslides, spotlighting alleged neglect by government authorities.

The People's Action Committee organized a hunger strike in front of the Wayanad district collectorate, with protesters criticizing the limited land allocation for affected families and the delay in rehabilitation efforts. Simultaneously, the CPI(M)-led LDF staged a protest in New Delhi against central government inaction.

Speakers at the protests, including CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, called on Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders to aid disaster victims. Demonstrations in Delhi heard demands for a Rs 2,000 crore relief and debt waiver for victims.

