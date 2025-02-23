Left Menu

Wayanad Landslide Survivors Demand Swift Rehabilitation Amidst Political Tensions

Survivors of the July 2024 Wayanad landslides have temporarily halted their protest after talks with authorities, demanding faster rehabilitation for 17 families omitted from the beneficiary list. Tensions rise as police block protesters. The government assures comprehensive aid and addresses misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:30 IST
Wayanad Landslide Survivors Demand Swift Rehabilitation Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a temporary suspension of their protest, survivors of the July 2024 Wayanad landslides paused their agitation on Sunday following discussions with authorities. The protesters have demanded speedy rehabilitation for families excluded from the beneficiary list, warning of further demonstrations if their demands are not met.

Tensions previously escalated in Chooralmala, Wayanad, as police intervened to prevent a protest march demanding faster rehabilitation. Led by the Jana Shabdam Action Committee, the protest saw demonstrators construct temporary shelters in the landslide-hit area.

Amid political overtones, local authorities ensure comprehensive relief with assurances from Revenue Minister K Rajan, while political parties plan further agitations. The government has committed to conducting transparent investigations into complaints and engaging with concerned parties over unresolved issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025