Wayanad Landslide Survivors Demand Swift Rehabilitation Amidst Political Tensions
Survivors of the July 2024 Wayanad landslides have temporarily halted their protest after talks with authorities, demanding faster rehabilitation for 17 families omitted from the beneficiary list. Tensions rise as police block protesters. The government assures comprehensive aid and addresses misinformation.
- Country:
- India
In a temporary suspension of their protest, survivors of the July 2024 Wayanad landslides paused their agitation on Sunday following discussions with authorities. The protesters have demanded speedy rehabilitation for families excluded from the beneficiary list, warning of further demonstrations if their demands are not met.
Tensions previously escalated in Chooralmala, Wayanad, as police intervened to prevent a protest march demanding faster rehabilitation. Led by the Jana Shabdam Action Committee, the protest saw demonstrators construct temporary shelters in the landslide-hit area.
Amid political overtones, local authorities ensure comprehensive relief with assurances from Revenue Minister K Rajan, while political parties plan further agitations. The government has committed to conducting transparent investigations into complaints and engaging with concerned parties over unresolved issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wayanad
- landslides
- rehabilitation
- protest
- government
- Jana Shabdam
- aid
- police
- disaster
- tensions
ALSO READ
Boost in Support: Maharashtra Increases Aid for MSS
Political Dialogue Stalls as PTI and Government Reach Deadlock
Political Dialogues Collapsed: PTI's Standoff With Pakistani Government
Trump's Tumultuous Ties and Government Moves Stir U.S. Headlines
Serbian Students Lead Protest Movement Against Government Corruption