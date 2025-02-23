Wayanad Landslide Survivors Demand Swift Rehabilitation Amidst Political Tensions

In a temporary suspension of their protest, survivors of the July 2024 Wayanad landslides paused their agitation on Sunday following discussions with authorities. The protesters have demanded speedy rehabilitation for families excluded from the beneficiary list, warning of further demonstrations if their demands are not met.

Tensions previously escalated in Chooralmala, Wayanad, as police intervened to prevent a protest march demanding faster rehabilitation. Led by the Jana Shabdam Action Committee, the protest saw demonstrators construct temporary shelters in the landslide-hit area.

Amid political overtones, local authorities ensure comprehensive relief with assurances from Revenue Minister K Rajan, while political parties plan further agitations. The government has committed to conducting transparent investigations into complaints and engaging with concerned parties over unresolved issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)