Political Tensions Flare in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Accuses BJP of Defamation

The political climate in Himachal Pradesh is heating up as Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a campaign to tarnish the state government's image. Speaking at a press conference, Chauhan alleged the opposition's strategy is to politicize critical issues, especially under the purview of the Himachal Pradesh High Court's recent activities.

Chauhan addressed the court's decision to close 18 properties under the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department, a move that has significant implications for the state. A committee has been formed by the government to review the scenario and suggest necessary improvements. He questioned the previous BJP regime's motives behind a similar proposal to lease or sell tourism properties, casting doubt on whether these actions were in the state's developmental interest or aimed at party gains.

Furthermore, Chauhan highlighted the financial predicaments faced by the state, exacerbated by recent natural disasters, and called for greater cooperation from the BJP. He criticized them for their satirical jibes at the current government instead of extending meaningful support. Chauhan clarified that not all current hotel operations would be affected by the High Court's ruling and emphasized the administration's commitment to enhancing the tourism sector's functionality.

Chauhan also addressed the High Court's recent attachment order of Himachal Bhawan property in Delhi, which roots back to a 2009 hydroelectric project under BJP's rule. He explained the project's failure led to a significant financial loss for the state and vowed that the Congress government would rigorously pursue this case in court.

Chauhan drew comparisons with another case during the Jairam Thakur government involving substantial funds from private companies like Adani, asserting the Congress party's legal victory and expressing confidence in achieving a similar result in the current dispute. He urged the opposition to aid in securing financial assistance from the central government, as the residents of Himachal Pradesh deserve accountability and support.

Despite the critiques, Chauhan praised the Congress government's initiatives, such as support for orphaned children and milk subsidies, claiming they set a national precedent. He called for constructive opposition collaboration while pledging the government's dedication to revisiting former tourism-related proposals and focusing on enhancing the rural economy and youth employment.

Chauhan noted Chief Minister Sukhu's visit to Delhi for talks with senior Congress leaders, focusing on preparations for the government's first anniversary celebrations. He concluded by condemning the BJP's attempts to misuse central agencies to undermine the state government, reaffirming the Congress's commitment to economic and social progress amidst opposition resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)