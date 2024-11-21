'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Gujarat's Ambitious Green Drive to Conserve Rare Krishna Vad

In a bold effort to boost Gujarat's green cover, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, is driving an extensive tree planting initiative. An ambitious target has been set, aiming for 17 crore trees to be planted by March 2025, as announced on Wednesday.

The Halol Municipality, collaborating with the Panchmahal Forest Department, has embarked on a notable venture to propagate the rare 'Krishna Vad' tree. This initiative is part of the wider campaign strategy to encourage environmental conservation and highlight plant species' cultural importance in Gujarat.

Dedicated to community well-being, Halol Municipality launched the 'Vad Vruksh Yatra' on August 27, 2024, to coincide with Nand Mahotsav. Chief Officer Hiral Thaker emphasizes the initiative's importance, sharing her commitment to preserving rare tree species amid extensive backing from local forest authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)