'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Gujarat's Ambitious Green Drive to Conserve Rare Krishna Vad
Gujarat's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign aims to extensively increase green cover by planting 17 crore trees by March 2025. Key initiative involves conserving the rare Krishna Vad tree under the leadership of Halol Municipality, promoting both environmental and cultural significance across municipalities with active community participation.
In a bold effort to boost Gujarat's green cover, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, is driving an extensive tree planting initiative. An ambitious target has been set, aiming for 17 crore trees to be planted by March 2025, as announced on Wednesday.
The Halol Municipality, collaborating with the Panchmahal Forest Department, has embarked on a notable venture to propagate the rare 'Krishna Vad' tree. This initiative is part of the wider campaign strategy to encourage environmental conservation and highlight plant species' cultural importance in Gujarat.
Dedicated to community well-being, Halol Municipality launched the 'Vad Vruksh Yatra' on August 27, 2024, to coincide with Nand Mahotsav. Chief Officer Hiral Thaker emphasizes the initiative's importance, sharing her commitment to preserving rare tree species amid extensive backing from local forest authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
