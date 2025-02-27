Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Disburses Rs 313 Crore to Over 13 Lakh Students

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed Rs 313 crore in financial assistance to more than 13 lakh students via DBT. The funds, part of various educational initiatives, aim to reduce dropout rates, enhance science education, and support bright students, demonstrating the government's commitment to transparent governance and educational development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:56 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo: Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken significant steps to support the state's educational sector by allocating Rs 313 crore in financial aid. This financial assistance benefited over 13 lakh students through Direct Benefit Transfer, aiming to uplift the state's education standards through various scholarship programs.

In a move designed to combat student dropouts and improve education for girls, the Namo Lakshmi Yojana provides essential support to adolescent girls in grades 9 to 12. This program, alongside the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, is creating new opportunities for students to pursue science, hoping to prepare them as future technical experts.

The scholarship initiatives under Mukhyamantri Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship Yojana and Mukhyamantri Gyansetu Merit Scholarship Yojana focus on providing financial aid to bright young students from government schools, ensuring continued excellence in Gujarat's educational pursuits as the region advances in fields like semiconductors and digital sciences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

