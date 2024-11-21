Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Forecasts Shape European Bond Market

In the midst of complex geopolitical challenges and economic updates, the European bond market faced notable fluctuations. German bond yields slightly decreased as traders monitored ongoing international tensions and awaited the latest purchasing manager surveys, which could influence the European Central Bank's monetary policy direction.

Attention remains on France, where Prime Minister Michel Barnier faces significant challenges in passing the 2025 budget. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions escalated with Russia's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine, marking the first use of such a potent weapon in the conflict.

Economists highlighted that while France's budgetary struggles are primarily domestic, the impact is being considered in the broader European context. Italian bond yields saw a rise, reflecting market anticipation of a potential Moody's rating upgrade, mirroring increasing optimism about Italy's economic outlook.

